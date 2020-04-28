Salman Khan once body-shamed Vidya Balan, comparing her to Katrina Kaif

Salman Khan made some nasty comments about Vidya Balan on Bigg Boss

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan is known to have riled up the masses a number of times over the several controversial statements he has made in the past.

What many may not be aware of was how the Bajrangi Bhaijan star once even got into trouble for body-shaming fellow industry insider Vidya Balan.

On the sets of his reality TV show Bigg Boss, season 11, the actor made some nasty comments about the Mission Mangal star.

The incident rolled out when Katrina Kaif appeared on the show for the promotion of Tiger Zinda Hai. The contestants were asked to draw a picture of her in one of the drawing tasks.

On one of the pictures drawn by a contestant, Salman had commented that it looked more like Vidya Balan than Katrina Kaif.

Speaking about her constant struggle with people boyd-shaming her, Vidya had once been quoted by Filmibeat, saying: “Wherever you go, I think people are very body-obsessed today. 'Moti' is not an expletive for me. But I don't like it when people comment on my body. Because if I talk about your brain... Brains don't sell, that's why we don't talk about it."

"We have no right to comment on anyone's appearance. This has happened many times with me. When they see me happy, they are confused. As women, when you are successful, this is a way to drag you down. And I don't give anyone that power," she added.