Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aaryan ‘kicked’ a girl after she called the actor ‘fat’

Shah Rukh Khan said that Aaryan had been quite upset about his father being ‘fat'

King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan took everyone by surprise when he put on display his six-packs in Om Shanti Om.

But what many may not be aware of, is that driving force behind SRK’s transformation was his son Aaryan.

During his appearance on Koffee with Karan in 2007, Khan told the chat show host that Aaryan, nine at the time, had been quite upset about his father being ‘fat.’

“My son feels I am fat. He beat up a girl. First, she called me an ‘[expletive]’. He didn’t react. Then she said I looked ugly in Kaun Banega Crorepati but he didn’t react and controlled himself. Finally, when she said, ‘Your father is fat,’ he kicked her.”

“I got angry with him and he said, ‘Papa, it’s not her fault. It’s you. Why are you fat? You are not ugly, I didn’t mind. You look handsome on KBC. You’re not an [expletive], I know. You’re a cool guy. But you are fat, papa,’” he added.