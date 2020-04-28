Sonali Bendre says she has been quarantining since 2 years owing to her cancer

Sonali Bendre revealed that this has not been much different to the past two years of her life

Bollywood’s veteran actor Sonali Bendre after battling cancer since the past two years, believes she is now prepared to take on the coronavirus pandemic.

Opening up about how she has been coping with quarantine, Sonali during an interview with SpotBoye, revealed that this has not been much different to the past two years of her life.

“I’m doing well right now. I’m feeling good. Also, I would say it hasn’t been much of a shift for me because the last 2 years have been sort of a quarantine for me anyway. So it’s not too much of a change at this point, but I would have a lot of visitors coming and going then. That’s the part that I miss the most. Above all, I’m missing my parents right now in this because I can’t really meet them. But other than that, we have lots to be thankful for. I always count my blessings,” she said.

Being one of those at a higher risk during the coronavirus scare, the actor has increased her intake of fruits and vegetables to keep her immune system strong.