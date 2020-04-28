Suhana turns hairstylist for dad Shah Rukh Khan in throwback photo

A throwback photo of Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan and daughter Suhana Khan is making rounds on the internet and the picture has won the hearts of fans.



In the photo, from the sets of one of Khan’s films, the Raees actor is sitting on a chair while Suhana is seen fixing his hair.

Suhana, who is self-isolating with family amid the coronavirus lockdown, looks cute donning a tee in the throwback photo where she turns into a hairstylist for dad who sits patiently on a chair.

She recently returned to India from New York to spend time with her family amid the coronavirus pandemic and is in self-isolation with SRK, Gauri Khan and brothers.

According to some reports, Suhana Khan is taking up online belly dance classes amid the lockdown.