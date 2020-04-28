Pentagon releases videos showing three UFOs

Photo: Department of Defence

The Pentagon has released three unclassified videos taken by Navy pilots showing unidentified flying objects.

According to The Guardian, the videos which had been circulating for a few years, show what appear to be unidentified flying objects rapidly moving while recorded by infrared cameras.

Sue Gough, a Defense Department spokeswoman, said one of the videos shows an incident from 2004, and the other two were recorded in January 2015.

"After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorised release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems, and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena," Gough said in a statement.

The statement further said the videos had been “circulating in the public domain after unauthorised releases in 2007 and 2017”.

“The aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterised as ‘unidentified’”, it added.

The videos released by the Pentagon show Navy pilots encountering an object 40 feet long hovering about 50 feet above the water. The two other videos show strange objects moving very quickly — one racing above the water, another rotating in midair.

A voice heard in the video, presumably, that of a pilot appears to report seeing more than one phenomenon.

"My gosh, they're all going against the wind! The wind's 120 knots out of the west!" he says. "Look at that thing, dude."

The US Navy had previously acknowledged the authenticity of the footage, with officials going as far as drafting guidelines in 2019 to establish a formal process for pilots and military personnel to report UFO sightings.