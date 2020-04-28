PM Imran wishes Sindh governor a swift recovery after COVID-19 diagnosis

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan wished Governor Sindh Imran Ismail a speedy recovery from the coronavirus on Tuesday, a day after the official tested positive for COVID-19.

“May Allah grant him the strength to fight this,” PM Imran said in a Twitter post.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail late Monday confirmed that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Ismail, in a tweet, said: "I have just been tested Covid 19 positive, Allah Kareem inshallah will fight it out."

"Imran Khan thought us to fight out the most difficult in life and I believe this is nothing against what we r prepared for. May Allah give strength to fight this Pandemic inshallah."

Ismail revealed that he had isolated himself at the his residence.



"I have informed people I met [over the past couple of days]," he said. "Will also have my family tested for the virus, " he added.

The governor appealed to the public to pray for him, saying that his health was fine. "I'm feeling better. No need to worry, " he said.

Pakistan, as of Tuesday, recorded more than 14,000 cases of the virus with 31 deaths. In Sindh, the cases reached near 5,000 as the province recorded 85 deaths.