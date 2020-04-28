Priyanka Chopra praises Madhuri Dixit for free online dance classes amid lockdown

Priyanka Chopra has praised veteran Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit for free online dance classes for everyone amid the coronavirus lockdown.



Madhuri has announced free online dance classes twice a week from April 1 to 30, 2020.

Madhuri said #LearnAMove #ShareAMove No distancing from the joy of dancing 2 free classes every week from 1st to 30th April'20.”

She further said, “In the current scenario where everyone is in isolation and confined to their homes, it's a little difficult to stay positive, isn't it? That's why through this initiative, we are giving some of our most popular dance classes for free so you can learn and make the most of this downtime.”

“Together let's stay safe and spread the joy of dancing,” she further said.

The Sky IS Pink actress took to Twitter and wrote, “Love @MadhuriDixit #LearnAMove #ShareAMove is a wonderful initiative by team @dancewithMD enabling everyone to stay positive during these difficult times through dance!"

“While we all stay indoors & safe, let's try to get through it with a twirl,” she further said.



