Salman Khan, Aamir Khan leave Kartik Aaryan awe-struck: See viral picture

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan once left a very young Kartik Aaryan star-struck, in a throwback picture doing rounds on the internet of late.

The incident took place when Kartik was invited to Subhash Ghai's birthday bash in 2015, where he rubbed shoulders with superstars like Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

In the throwback picture, Kartik can be seen wearing a black shirt while looking at the actors in awe.



Meanwhile, Subhash Ghai, upon seeing Kartik's immense acting potential posted a heartfelt note for him, “On my birthday bash 2015 I saw the dreams in Kartik Aryan’s eyes who was hero of my last film #KAANCHI working hard to be superstar like aamir khan N salman khan. Today I am glad n proud of Kartik. @TheAaryanKartik he has caught the ladder of success. My blessings.”

Currently, Kartik is quarantining with his family members during the coronavirus lockdown.



He was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal co-starring with Sara Ali Khan and will next be seen in Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

