Shah Rukh Khan reveals he broke his promise to Gauri Khan on their honeymoon

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are one of the most adored power couples of B-town who have been together for a very long time.

It was recently revealed that the actor once broke his promise made to his better half Gauri Khan on their honeymoon.

The confession was made a few years back at an event when SRK said that he took Gauri to Darjeeling, instead of Paris, contrary to what was promised.

Due to his financial conditions, SRK decided to take her to Darjeeling where he was already going for some shoots.

Meanwhil, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s personal office was turned into a 22 bed quarantine centre.



