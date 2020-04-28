Kanika Kapoor, after slamming all allegations, chills with parents amid lockdown

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Kanika Kapoor slammed all allegations made regarding her coronavirus diagnosis.
The singer took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself, wherein she can be seen having a warm cup of tea with her parents.
"All you need is a warm smile, a warm heart and a warm cup of tea #familytime #lucknowdiaries #stayhomestaysafe," Kanika wrote.
Previously, the Babydoll singer released an official statement addressing all allegations against her of breaching the lockdown, "I stayed quiet not because I am wrong but in fact being fully aware that there have been misunderstandings and wrong exchange of information."
She added, "On the 14th and 15th March, I attended a friend's lunch and dinner. There was no party hosted by me and I was in absolute normal health. I was giving time for the truth to prevail and for people to reach their own realisation. Negativity thrown at a person does not change the reality."
According to Times of India, online reports suggest that Kanika would be interrogated once she is done with quarantine at home.