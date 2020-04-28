Kanika Kapoor, after slamming all allegations, chills with parents amid lockdown

Kanika Kapoor slammed all allegations made regarding her coronavirus diagnosis.

The singer took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself, wherein she can be seen having a warm cup of tea with her parents.

"All you need is a warm smile, a warm heart and a warm cup of tea #familytime #lucknowdiaries #stayhomestaysafe," Kanika wrote.



Previously, the Babydoll singer released an official statement addressing all allegations against her of breaching the lockdown, "I stayed quiet not because I am wrong but in fact being fully aware that there have been misunderstandings and wrong exchange of information."



She added, "On the 14th and 15th March, I attended a friend's lunch and dinner. There was no party hosted by me and I was in absolute normal health. I was giving time for the truth to prevail and for people to reach their own realisation. Negativity thrown at a person does not change the reality."

According to Times of India, online reports suggest that Kanika would be interrogated once she is done with quarantine at home.

