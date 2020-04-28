Jennifer Aniston should have been more charismatic on ‘The Morning Show’: Katie Couric

Jennifer Aniston’s character in famed TV series The Morning Show earned a lot of praises and an accolade at the ‘Screen Actors Guild Awards’ too.



While some think Jen was the perfect choice to portray morning show host Katie Couric on TV, Couric herself believes otherwise.

Speaking on the podcast Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino, Couric came forth expressing her views about Jen playing her on-screen.

“I have so many thoughts … I thought some of it was really interesting, and i think the long-term impact and the serious devastation that results from certain behaviors was quite well represented, or quite well conveyed in that,” she said.

Adding that Jen’s character should have had a little more flair, Couric said, “I think Jennifer Aniston is great. … I wish they had made her more charismatic because I think you need a certain ebullience to pull off a show like that.”

Meanwhile, Couric is reported to be releasing a memoir, detailing more about the morning show wars, which is slated for a 2021 release.

“I thought it was really interesting to watch,” she shared with Pellegrino, “… but it was very interesting for me to watch, I’ll just leave it at that.”