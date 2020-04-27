Russo brothers reveal names of Avengers they would like to isolate with

"Avengers: Endgame" directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo have named their favorite 'Avengers' members they would like to isolate with amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Russo brothers, while discussing their Netflix film Extraction during a live chat, Russo brothers were asked which superhero from the team Avengers they would like to be in quarantine with.

Answering the question, Anthony Russo said, "“I think Spider-Man would be a great partner for social-distancing, right?”.

“He can swing over the city or if anybody gets too close he just webs them and creates a nice social-distancing barrier,” he said.

Joe said he would go with Tony Stark because of his capacity for virtual life, adding that Iron Man could also develop a coronavirus vaccine.