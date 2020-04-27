Action taken against almost 14,000 people for violating COVID-19 lockdown: KP police

The News/via Geo.tv/Files

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said Tuesday it took action against nearly 14,000 people for violating the lockdown imposed to contain the COVID-19 pandemic in last month.



Speaking to Geo News, KP Inspector-General (IG) of Police Sanaullah Abbasi said authorities took action against 13,978 people, of which 4,047 were in Peshawar, 1,993 in Mardan, and 1,557 in Swat.

In addition, 7,352 cases were registered over the same time period for violating lockdown restrictions.

IG Abbasi further mentioned that social distancing was being practised in the mosques across the province.

His comments come as COVID-19 cases surge past 14,500, with almost 2,000 of those recorded in KP alone. More than 300 people have died due to the deadly virus.

KP govt makes wearing masks in public mandatory

Last week, the provincial government made it obligatory for people to wear masks in public places, KP Health and Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra had said at a news conference.

Jhagra had said it was possible that people would have to live with the coronavirus for two to three years. "Wear a mask not just to protect yourself, but to protect others. Even a cloth mask will do," he had noted.

Jhagra had mentioned that the measure would be enforced in three phases. "For the first 72 hours, we will take a soft approach. Over the next week, we will focus more on the implementation.

"A week after that, we will try that the public, at least in the province's major cities, are wearing masks," he had said.