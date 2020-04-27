Chris Hemsworth recalls how fan chased him for autograph during 'Extraction' filming

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth recently shared his experiences with a crazy fan during the shooting of his Netflix movie Extraction.



Speaking to Yahoo Entertainment, he said: "They'd just chase us to set, basically, and [at] every traffic light or every time we'd slow down they'd be banging on the window trying to hand cards in.

"I've never seen that kind of enthusiasm. It was impressive and scary at times."

Earlier, the Australian actor had also shared a cell phone video of the incident on social media.

"Persistence pays off – not only did this guy get an autograph, he also does all my motorbike stunts from now on," he wrote in the caption.