Prince Harry announces first project since stepping down from royal role

Prince Harry has announced his first project since he stepped away from his royal life.

According to People magazine, the prince is launching a new initiative to help military personnel.

The publication reported that HeadFIT, an online platform that provides UK military personnel with 24/7 access to mental healthcare and advice, is the first major initiative launched by Duke of Sussex.

The platform made its debut on Monday morning was launched by Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton in April 2016.

Created by the Royal Foundation's mental health campaign Heads Together, HeadFIT has been developed in collaboration with the UK's Minister of Defence and mental health experts.

“HeadFIT has been almost three years in the making, and I am extremely grateful for everyone who has been on this journey with us,” Prince Harry said in a statement.

Harry who served 10 years in the armed forces said: “Everyone who has worked on it, to create what we have today, should be incredibly proud and excited for the impact it will have.”



He added: I've long believed the military community should lead the way for the rest of society. For too long we have been waiting for problems to arise and then reacting to them. HeadFIT is a proactive approach to mental fitness, focusing on our own potential to increase our performance, using proven methods in sport science.

"This is about optimisation of self,” Prince Harry said.

“This is about being the best you can be. This is about gaining an advantage, whether facing an opponent or overcoming a challenging situation. This is about building resilience that will match that of most world class athletes and prepare you for everyday stress. To be HeadFIT, is to be at your peak performance,” he said.