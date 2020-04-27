First drive-through testing facility for coronavirus launched in Lahore's DHA

LAHORE: Chugtai Lab has established a drive-through testing facility in Lahore on Monday to carry out tests for the coronavirus.

The official press statement said that the lab has launched the facility to ensure safety and limit exposure of its staff to the virus.

The new facility at Lahore’s DHA will test people within the safety of their own cars, said the statement.

"To avail the drive-thru testing facility people will have to come to Chughtai Medical Center Lalik Chowk and register for the test while in their car. Our trained staff will be available at the facility with complete PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) to take the sample from your car," read the statement.

The tests results will then be available online, according to the lab.

Earlier this month, the Sindh government established the first-ever drive-through coronavirus testing facility in the south district of Karachi.

The Sindh local government and health departments collaborated for the drive-through COVID-19 testing facility that has been set up near the Jahangir Kothari Parade in Clifton.

Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah along with Local Government Secretary Roshan Ali Shaikh and the South deputy commissioner had also visited the drive-through testing facility.