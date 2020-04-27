‘Baby Doll’ singer Kanika Kapoor announces to donate plasma for Covid-19 patients

Indian playback singer Kanika Kapoor, who recently defeated Covid-19, has decided to donate her plasma for patients fighting novel coronavirus.



The Baby Doll singer will donate plasma on April 28 or 29 after a team of doctors will visit her to check if she can do so, Indian media reported.

The doctors from KGMU, Lucknow will visit Kanika to collect her plasma sample for test and she will donate if the doctors declare her fit.

Kanika was recently discharged from hospital after recovering from coronavirus.

Days after her recovery, the singer penned an extensive note detailing her diagnosis, while also providing a timeline of the entire course of recovery.



