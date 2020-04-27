PM Imran appoints Shibli Faraz information minister, Lt Gen (retd) Asim Bajwa replaces Dr Firdous

Left: Senator Shibli Faraz Right:Lt Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa. — APP

ISLAMABAD: Chairman CPEC Lt Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa has been appointed as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting in place of Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, while Senator Shibli Faraz has been appointed as the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting .

The changes were announced on Monday, with science and technology minister Fawad Chaudhry taking to Twitter to congratulate the two.

Faraz is serving as the Leader of the House in the Senate while Lt Gen (retd) Asim Bajwa has served formerly as the DG ISPR.

It remains unclear why the government chose to bring about the changes to the information ministry.