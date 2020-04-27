Norway reopens schools for little ones after decline in coronavirus cases

Photo: AFP

Norway reopened schools for children on Monday, after seeing a decline in the coronavirus pandemic.

A week after the "barnehager", which serve as nurseries and kindergartens in the Nordic country, it is the turn of children from six to ten years old to find school benches, in classes reduced to 15 pupils, after six weeks of "distance learning".

At Levre de Baerum school, in the residential suburbs of Oslo, the children made their comeback in the rain. In front of the buildings, flowers painted on the ground mark the distance to be respected, as many playful and multicolored signs showing that the threat is still there.

Tilde, 7, was impatient to see her classmates and teachers again, whom she had to meet at 9:00 a.m. (07:00 GMT).

"She was ready at 6:00 am this morning, three hours early. She was so impatient. No need for an alarm for that," said her mother, Karine Rabbe.

Hanging from the front doors, handwritten signs welcome schoolchildren. "Nice to see you again," they proclaim. On a child's drawing representing a rainbow, the inscription "Alt blir bra" in capital letters: "everything will be fine" in Norwegian.

But not all fears are lifted.

On Facebook, a page entitled "My child must not be a laboratory rabbit for the Covid-19" has nearly 30,000 members.

"If it was up to me, I would probably have waited a few weeks because I don't think we have all the necessary information today," says Karine Rabbe herself.

The school principal, Kathrine Wilsher Lohre, is reassuring.

"There is anxiety everywhere in society. That is why it is very important to inform," she explains to AFP. "Given the circumstances, we are here as safe as we can be."

Norway thus continues to gradually lift the restrictions announced on March 12 to stem the epidemic on its territory. Hairdressers and dermatologists are also now authorized to resume their activities.

But many measures, such as the prohibition of sports and cultural gatherings, remain in place, as well as the instructions for social distancing and barrier gestures.

As of Sunday, 7,505 cases of new coronavirus and 193 total deaths linked to the disease had officially been recorded in the country of 5.4 million inhabitants, where the curve of hospitalized persons has sharply declined in recent weeks.



