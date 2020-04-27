Arjun Kapoor on Alia Bhatt’s infamous gaffe: ‘It destroyed the combined IQ of film fraternity’

Arjun Kapoor said there is a widely held perception that actors are not too bright

B-Town heartthrob Arjun Kapoor believes Alia Bhatt’s famous gaffe of Koffee with Karan has labelled all actors collectively as ‘dumb’.

During his recent interview with Anupama Chopra, the actor opened up about how when it comes to intelligence, there is a widely held perception that actors are not too bright.

“Why would I not know? That is a really low benchmark to set for actors. People must be thinking ‘Oh God!’,” he said. He added, “That one question of Alia (Bhatt) on Koffee With Karan destroyed our combines IQ of the film fraternity.”

This was in reference to the time Alia Bhatt made an appearance on Koffee with Karan in 2012 and was asked to name the President of India.

“Prithviraj Chauhan,” Alia had blurted out.

Speaking about the error that later haunted her for years, Alia said: “I’d rather be stupid than pretend to be intelligent. People connect with you when you make mistakes.”