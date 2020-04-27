Saif Ali Khan on breaking the news of divorce with Amrita Singh to Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim

Saif Ali Khan spoke about how he broke the news to his kids, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan

All may be well now between Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh and their kids Sara and Ibrahim, but during the initial days of their divorce, their lives were thrown into disarray.

Speaking about how he broke the news to his kids, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan at that time, Saif during an earlier interview with Pinkvilla dished the details.

“It’s the worst thing in the world. That is something I still feel could have been different. I think I will never really be okay with that, I mean one needs to understand that certain things can’t be out, I mean I try my best to make peace with that and with myself saying that I was 20 and I was quite young and so much changes,” he said.

“I mean you feel bad but it is a strange thing, sometimes you can’t really imagine... parents is a strange thing, you can’t really imagine of them as together and individuals, as two units as well. You don’t like to think of them making out, you don’t think of them really joined. So it’s like a thing, everyone can be okay with a modern relationship also [sic].”

“I don’t think any child should be deprived of a warm home and that is something that is never easy,” he said.

Being complimented on how their family has now set aside their differences and is accepting of each other, Saif said: “You have to be, you have to make the most of whatever situation and life is beautiful. Nobody should really sit around complaining too much because everything’s alright. Sometimes, having two parents might not be the best thing for anyone, but it might be. I mean a nice stable home is a wonderful environment that one would like to give and share with kids.”