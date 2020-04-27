Prince Harry always welcome back home as the Queen’s ‘prodigal son’. Photo: Women's Own

Prince Harry may have left his life as a working royal back in the UK, but it does not mean the decision he made will have to be permanent as the Queen is awaiting his return back to the UK.

During an interview with Sky News, Majesty Magazine’s Editor-in-Chief, Ingrid Seward shared her thoughts on Prince Harry’s royal exit.

She spoke at length about Prince Harry’s status as the ‘prodigal son’ and how the Queen experienced immense grief at his departure from the UK.

She was quoted saying, "I think she's looking at Harry like the prodigal son, that he will come home and she will welcome him home with open arms," Seward explained.

According to a report by The Sun, Ingrid stated "I think she's very loathed to criticize anything he's doing." She concluded by saying, "Privately, she might feel very sad about it but she will never ever comment on it, even probably to her family," Seward said. "She would keep her feelings very much to herself."