Queen Elizabeth banned staff members from visiting family due to COVID-19. Photo: E Online

COVID-19 has slowly tightened its grip on the UK in current times and as a result of that, the Queen and her husband Prince Philip have retreated into self-isolation for protection.



During these troubling times, a number of news reports have begun to flood which claim that Queen Elizabeth’s personal staff has made a personal sacrifice during their quarantine, and are not allowed to visit their families or partners during COVID-19.

A source revealed the news to The Sun, stating, “The most important thing is to protect the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh from the virus.” The insider went on to suggest that the reason why many staff members are unable to visit their family members is to keep the Queen and Prince Philip safe.

“They won’t be seeing their families because no risks can be taken and they can’t go in and out. If something happened to them it doesn’t bear thinking about.”

The Queen herself is also following a number of strict guidelines to make sure she remains safe during times of ongoing crisis.