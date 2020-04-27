Salman Khan advises people to wash hands frequently and stay protected

Salman Khan advises people to wash hands frequently, stay protected

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who has been trying to create awareness among the people about the novel coronavirus, has once again urged them to take necessary precautions, wash hands frequently and stay protected.



In his video message, the Bharat actor said, “In times like these, the only thing that matters is your and your family’s health.”

He went on to say, “Until a vaccine is discovered, soap is our hope. Wash your hands frequently and stay protected.”

“My appeal to you all is to take necessary precautions and stay safe,” he urged the people.

Salman Khan is currently self-isolating with close family members at his Panvel farmhouse since India announced a countrywide lockdown.

The Dabangg actor, who believes this experience was similar to living in the Bigg Boss house, minus the eliminations, recently released a coronavirus-themed song Pyaar Karona to create awareness among the people regarding the disease.