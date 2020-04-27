Joe Jonas’s love for Sophie Turner grows each time he hears the song ‘Hesitate’. Photo: Business Insider

Joe Jonas and Sophie Tuner appear to be hopeless romantics and just recently, a glimpse into their love story was revealed, leaving fans in awe.

In a new Amazon Prime Video documentary, Happiness Continues, Joe Jonas opens up on the true meaning behind the song Hesitate and why it has always held such a high place in his heart.

"Hesitate is a song I wrote. It's like my vows before I wrote my vows. It's my promise to Sophie," he admitted. "I can see in the audience when it's definitely those other people's songs. I see couples holding each other. I see somebody that song got them through something. For me, it takes me to a whole different universe. I'm seeing her walk down the aisle again every time I close my eyes."

The song is inspired by Joe and Sophie’s crazy romance, featuring lyrics like "I will take your pain and put it on my heart" and "I thank the oceans for giving me you. You saved me once and now I'll save you, too. I won't hesitate for you."

Check out the song below:







