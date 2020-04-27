Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson’s blood being used to help develop coronavirus vaccine

Hollywood legend Tom Hanks revealed that he and his singer wife Rita Wilson have volunteered to give their blood and plasma to coronavirus research.



The Oscar-winning actor, 63, said his blood will be used to help develop a vaccine, adding that he has recently learned that they [Tom and his wife Rita] had antibodies from their battle with the dangerous bug last month in Australia.

"A lot of the questions [are] what do we do now? Is there something we can do? And, in fact, we just found out that we do carry the antibodies," Hanks said.

"We have not only been approached, we have said, ‘Do you want our blood? Can we give plasma?’ And, in fact, we will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on what I would like to call the Hank-ccine,” the actor said on NPR’s podcast “Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!”

He was referring to the antibodies developed by individuals that have successfully fought off the virus, and are currently being studied in the hopes of using them to create a vaccine.

"We will be giving [blood] now to the places that hope to work on, what I would like to call, the Hank-ccine," he joked.

The couple were diagnosed with COVID-19 in early March while Hanks was shooting Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic starring Austin Butler in Australia. The actor said in another interview last week that the couple still doesn’t know how they contracted coronavirus.





