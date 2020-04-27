Selena Gomez enjoys TikTok video of nurses dancing to her song 'Boyfriend'

Healthcare workers, who are executing their duties valiantly during coronavirus pandemic across the globe, try to relieve their stress by dancing and singing during the ongoing crisis.



Selena has lauded the frontline warriors and shared a TikTok video of two nurses dancing to her latest song 'Boyfriend'.

The nurses had shared their dance video on their personal social media handles after which the singer took notice and reposted the clip.

The ‘Rare’ singer wrote: "This made me smile so much!! Thank you to every single medical professional on the frontlines. You guys are heroes."

The nurses had 'Not taken' and 'Single' written over their uniforms as they began dancing to Selena Gomez's song Boyfriend. Sharing the video on her Twitter handle.

As seen in the video, the two nurses matched steps as they danced to the hit number. They pulled off some amazing choreography amidst the pandemic to relieve themselves from stress and it is too cute to miss.