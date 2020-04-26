Demi Lovato believes going to rehab prepared her for quarantine. Photo: iHeartRadio

It appears Demi Lovato learned a lot during her time in a rehab facility and ended up learning how to get “used to self-isolation."

During her interview with Jameela Jamil’s I Weigh podcast, Demi opened up about life in quarantine and detailed its similarities to the time she spent in a rehab facility.

“I'm much more used to self-isolation, but I'm also really used to it because I was joking with some friends that I met in treatment, I was like, 'This just feels like rehab.'” However, she admitted that, compared to a rehab facility, this quarantine is exponentially more luxurious.

She was quoted saying, “You're on lockdown at a facility, which most of the time was like a house-looking place or they've got beds, except in rehab you don't get TV or your phone, so this is actually luxurious...You don't get to go to the store whenever you want, or Postmate whatever you want. So it's just interesting. I was like, 'I'm glad that I've already pretty much done this a few times in my life.'”

Demi later went on to admit that during most of her waking days she would much rather be at home, “I'm a homebody because I don't love fame. I love being able to reach a lot of people with my music and help them and I love being able to use my platform for the greater good. But when it comes to paparazzi or getting recognized and things like that, that's just not a part that I really enjoy. So I stay home anyways, I'm a homebody.”