Priyanka Chopra channels her inner 'desi girl' during quarantine with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra looked nothing short of a vision in a blue saree as the actress shared a loved-up photo with husband Nick Jonas from quarantine.
The Sky Is Pink actress turned to Instagram and shared the adorable photo with caption “Felt like wearing a saree. So I did...At home. Miss everyone. @nickjonas.”
The caption of the dazzling picture shows that Priyanka, who is currently in the US, seems to be missing her loved ones in India.
The Desi Girl looked stunning in the blue saree with floral prints as she lovingly looked at husband Nick, posing by her side in a casual white t-shirt.
The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time and fans of PeeCee were quick to flood the comments section with heart emojis for the actress.