Salman Khan helps Panvel villagers by ordering eggs and chicken for them

Salman Khan helps Panvel villagers; orders eggs, chicken for them

Salman Khan, who is in self-isolation with close family members at his farmhouse, helped the Panvel villagers and ordered eggs and chickens for them amid the lockdown.



The Dabangg actor ordered 10,000 eggs and chicken for the villagers as he took to Twitter and wrote, “Thank u Balaji Rao of Venky’s Chicken for the 10,000 eggs and chicken not once but twice for the villagers here in Panvel. Would request kindly let us have the same again for them and for me as well as they hv run out of chicken and eggs and so hv we.”

The Bharat actor is constantly updating his fans from the Panvel farmhouse and has urged for unity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He also released his coronavirus-themed single Pyaar Karona showcasing his singing skills amid the nationwide lockdown.

Khan wrote, “Emotionally paas rahona, physically duurr rahona, aise hi is lockdown tak #PyaarKarona!”