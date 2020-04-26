Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s shocking amount for daily meals

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh pay Rs90,000 each per month to a food supply agency

B-Town’s highly sought-after couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are recognized far and wide for being the epitome of utmost splendor.



And to maintain that impeccable physique and to ensure they remain fit as a fiddle, the star couple is reported to be giving in quite a huge sum of money for their everyday meals.

As per a report by Times of India, the couple pays Rs90,000 each per month to a food supply agency called Personal Optimized Diet Supply (PODS) for a four-course meal.

However, on days when one of them is feeling a little extra hungry, they have to pay an added amount of Rs10,000 for the supplementary meal.

And knowing the two superstars and their busy, tight schedules that take them places all around the globe, food supply isn’t always easy, which is why they make a chef travel with them to different places, costing them an extra Rs12,000.