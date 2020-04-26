Karan Johar is ‘sorry’ for ‘insensitive’ posts after celebs get targeted online

Karan Johar responded to a video made sarcastically, dubbing celebrities as ‘the real heroes’

Acclaimed Bollywood director Karan Johar issued an apology over the ‘insensitive’ content he has been putting up on social media during quarantine.



The chat show host in response to a video made sarcastically, dubbing celebrities as ‘the real heroes’, said that he realized some of his posts may not have sat well with many of his followers.

“This hit me hard and I have realised many of my posts may have been insensitive to many...I apologise profusely and wish to add none of it was intentional and came from a place of sharing but clearly may have lacked emotional foresight ....am sorry!” he said.

The video features several people including healthcare officials, store workers and others who have had their lives thrown into disarray owing to the pandemic, thanking the celebrities posting videos about how life in quarantine in their multi-million dollar mansions is quite ‘challenging’ and ‘difficult.’

Karan on the other hand, had been pretty much on the same boat, giving day-to-day updates about his twins Yash and Roohi and his life in quarantine with them.