Raveena Tandon speaks out against those ‘attacking’ doctors and front line warriors

Sun Apr 26, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
April 26, 2020

Sun, Apr 26, 2020
Raveena Tandon has now turned to her Instagram to talk about her new initiative #JeetegaIndiaJeetengeHum

B-Town’s acclaimed star Raveena Tandon is one of the few in Bollywood utilizing her massive platform at the best of her abilities by bringing to light issues of great significance.

The actor has now turned to her Instagram to talk about her new initiative #JeetegaIndiaJeetengeHum, which mainly focuses on curtailing the spread of misinformation about Covid-19 as well as urging the public to be kinder to those risking their lives on the front lines.

“We have been watching on TV the attacks on the angels of mercy, as I would call the medical professionals, who are at the moment at the forefront in this war against Covid-19. Doctors and nurses are out there, our soldiers who are battling selflessly without caring for their lives,” she said during an interview to Hindustan Times.

“And then to see some ungrateful people attack them, spit on them, heave unruly, and throw stones and bricks at them… to see our doctors bleeding and going through this, and yet still fearlessly stepping out every day, disheartens me,” she added.

#️thankyou #medicalcommunity ️ I nominate @sonu_sood @theshilpashetty @thejohnabraham Friends,As we come together to fight the challenges posed by the Coronavirus Pandemic,I would like you to think of all those doctors, nurses and health-workers, quietly working with diligence and dignity,away from their homes and families,so that our present and future remains secure. Lately we have all heard unfortunate reports of our healthcare workers being harassed and attacked.This is a tragic happening we must all confront together. Please do not fall prey to fake news and false rumours, which may fuel violence against our medical community. The least we can do is to protect those who are doing everything to keep us safe and the one thing we owe them is a debt of gratitude.Thank you and stay safe!

Speaking about first-hand experiences about rumours on the internet, Raveena said further: “Unfortunately, a lot of these little bits of ignorance are playing their part, and people are falling prey to false news and rumours about what coronavirus is all about, how it is spreading, otherwise why would reasonable, thinking people start attacking the doctors who are out there to save them. They have been victims of some kind of brain washing or something. This needs to be rectified. One needs to go out and make people aware that they are there only to save your life.”

