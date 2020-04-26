Vicky Kaushal warmly welcomes neighbor back home after she recovers from Covid-19

Vicky Kaushal applauded her and gave her a warm welcome along with the rest of the neighbourhood

B-Town hero Vicky Kaushal following his apartment complex getting sealed, is welcoming back the resident who tested positive earlier, after she got discharged from the hospital.

Turning to Instagram with a heartwarming video of a young girl returning home after recovering from the infectious disease, Vicky applauded her and gave her a warm welcome along with the rest of the neighbourhood.

“Like a ray of sunshine on a gloomy day, our little warrior comes back Home! #WelcomeBackChamp,” he wrote.

As per a report by Times of India, the young girl is the daughter of a director living in the complex’s C-wing, situated in Mumbai’s Andheri area, where other stars including Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa and Chitranganda Singh also reside.



Vicky, meanwhile, had recently sparked fury after rumours circulated suggesting he had defied the governmental lockdown to visit his rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif.

Refuting the claims, Vicky tweeted: "There are baseless rumours suggesting that I broke the lockdown and got pulled up by the cops. I've not stepped out of my house since the lockdown started. I request people not to heed the rumours. @MumbaiPolice."



