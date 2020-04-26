Shruti Haasan reveals if she stalks her ex on social media amid lockdown

Shruti Haasan has been finding unique ways to bust boredom during quarantine, amid the coronavirus pandemic.



On Thursday, the actress played the 'would you rather' game on Instagram, and revealed a little about her love life.

The actress was given two interesting options to choose, "Stalk an ex or be stalked by your ex."

Shruti replied, "Would I rather... Stalk an ex? oh god... neither."

Later on, Shruti shared a video sharing some random moments spent during lockdown.

She captioned the video as, "Isolations diaries - because no one asked for this video log 0f random moments #insomnia#altj #Clara."

In the video, the actress can be seen doing several activities, like petting her cat, baking, sleeping and much more.

