Zayn Malik is quarantining with Gigi Hadid and these pictures are proof

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have been spending their time in isolation together, with a recent bunch of pictures from the supermodel’s 25th birthday proving the same.



Gigi recently turned 25 and celebrated her birthday in quarantine with her close family members, including her beau Zayn Malik.

Giving an insight into the celebrations, Gigi posted some pictures on her Instagram, but what caught the attention of her fans was a photo wherein she was seen hugging Zayn, thus proving that the two are living together in quarantine.

According to media reports, Gigi and Zayn are quarantining together at a farm in Pennsylvania.

"Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world! Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!! Gigi’s post read.

She added, “I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future! I will never forget my 25th bday!"



Zayn and Gigi rekindled their romance after a brief split. The two have been involved in an off and on relationship since years.