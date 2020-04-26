Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger expecting their first child

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their first child reportedly, as confirmed by a multiple sources close to the couple.



According to PEOPLE, the duo is gearing up for the arrival of their first-born, ten months after they tied the knot to each other during a private ceremony in California.

The baby is Katherine’s first child, whereas Chris is already a father to seven-year-old son Jack.

It was earlier reported that Katherine has gotten close to Jack and loves spending time with him. “Katherine is like a big kid and loves doing activities with Jack. She loves that Chris is a dad,” the source said, adding, “Seeing Chris with Jack made Katherine positive from early on that Chris is ‘the one.’ ”

Meanwhile, sources previously told PEOPLE that Chris and Katherine were excited to “expand their family as soon as possible” following their June 2019 wedding.

Katherine’s father Arnold Schwarzenegger, talking to Extra in January, said that while he was excited for his newlywed daughter and her husband to have children, the decision on a timeline was in their hands.

“I don’t push it because I know it’s going to happen eventually. It’s up to Chris and her when they want to do that,” Arnold had said, “I’m looking forward it to, yes.”