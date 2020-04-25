Here's how these global female leaders are successfully tackling coronavirus

During the coronavirus pandemic, a few female leaders have proven their mettle through effective management skills, coolness of judgement, and timely decisions.

According to a report by The Guardian, New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Arden and Germany’s Angela Merkel top the list of the politicians who took calculated, preemptive measures to keep disaster at bay.

Jacinda Arden rose to prominence at a time when the brazen New Zealand mosque attack had shaken the world. With her compassion and political acumen, Arden proved herself a worthy politician to the world.

She urged Kiwis via video messages to stay at home, all the while ensuring that their neighbours and the vulnerable people are not neglected.

She made a two-week quarantine period mandatory on those who entered the country in the mid of March. Arden imposed a strict lockdown when there was not a single death reported in the country and there were only more than one hundred cases of the coronavirus, said the publication.

The most important point the report raised is that more than 80% of the country's population trusts Arden’s government, and so far, the country has recorded only 18 deaths.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel faced a temporary setback with the leader going into isolation after meeting an infected doctor. Fortunately, she tested negative for COVID-19.

During her two-week quarantine, the German leader led the battle against the coronavirus through video and audio conferences with her government’s officials.

Under her strict measures, Germany witnessed fewer casualties and infections as compared to other European Union countries, which even turned into the epicentres after China’s Wuhan.

Merkel accomplished the feat by stern public warnings, extensive testing from the beginning of the outbreak and having adequate medical facilities available in back up, the report said.

Denmark’s Mette Frederiksen also rose to the occasion as a politician who imposed austere measures against the outbreak. She closed down the borders on March 13 and continued to shut down educational institutions and ban gatherings of people to curb the spread.

“Frederiksen’s no-punches-pulled speeches and clear instructions to the nation have been widely praised,” said the report.

The publication also praised Prime Minister of Sint Maarten Silveria Jacobs, who took on the challenge with foresightedness.

Jacobs feared that if she did not take timely measures, the tiny island country will be in for a disaster as it only has two ICU beds.

“If you don’t have the bread you like in your house, eat crackers. Eat cereal. Eat oats. Eat … sardines,” she told the public, while strictly urging them to stay at their homes.

Norway’s Erna Solberg told CNN that she has let the scientists make the "big medical decisions" as she imposed an early lockdown and ordered vigorous testing.

According to the report: "Plenty of countries with male leaders — Vietnam, the Czech Republic, Greece, Australia — have also done well. But few with female leaders have done badly."