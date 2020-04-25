close
Sat Apr 25, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 25, 2020

PM Imran praises Turkish drama series Diriliş: Ertuğrul

Pakistan Television is telecasting popular Turkish drama series Diriliş: Ertuğrul   in Urdu language. 

The series is called  Turkish Game Of Thrones by its fans worldwide. 

Prime Minister Imran Khan recently spoke about the historic drama during a media interaction.

The prime minister said Pakistani youth can learn about Islamic history and ethics by watching Diriliş: Ertuğrul.

Created by Mehmet Bozdağ, the popular TV series Diriliş: Ertuğrul features Engin Altan Düzyatan in the lead role. 

