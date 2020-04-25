PM Imran praises Turkish drama series Diriliş: Ertuğrul

Pakistan Television is telecasting popular Turkish drama series Diriliş: Ertuğrul in Urdu language.

The series is called Turkish Game Of Thrones by its fans worldwide.



Prime Minister Imran Khan recently spoke about the historic drama during a media interaction.

The prime minister said Pakistani youth can learn about Islamic history and ethics by watching Diriliş: Ertuğrul.

Created by Mehmet Bozdağ, the popular TV series Diriliş: Ertuğrul features Engin Altan Düzyatan in the lead role.