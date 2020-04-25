PM Imran praises Turkish drama series Diriliş: Ertuğrul

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan Television is telecasting popular Turkish drama series Diriliş: Ertuğrul in Urdu language.
The series is called Turkish Game Of Thrones by its fans worldwide.
Prime Minister Imran Khan recently spoke about the historic drama during a media interaction.
The prime minister said Pakistani youth can learn about Islamic history and ethics by watching Diriliş: Ertuğrul.
Created by Mehmet Bozdağ, the popular TV series Diriliş: Ertuğrul features Engin Altan Düzyatan in the lead role.