Eminem launches COVID-19 relief for DJs

Days after donating meals to hospitals in Detroit, Eminem has come forward to help DJs in Michihan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Detroit rapper's Marshall Mathers Foundation has announced a COVID-19 relief effort for DJs.

Slim Shady's organization is dedicated to assisting disadvantaged and at-risk youth primarily in Detroit, Michigan and its surrounding communities.

Under "The Love Your DJ" initiative DJs have been asked to submit their mixes for a chance to have their mix air on Eminem’s SiriusXM channel Shade45. The first 500 qualified entries will also receive a cash prize of $313 .

The rapper earlier sent meals to medical facilities in Detroit as part of his effort to support healthcare workers.

The singer chose not to share his charitable work on social media but one of the hospitals staff shared pictures of the food sent to them by Slim Shady.



