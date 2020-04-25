Murtaza Wahab dismisses claims of Sindh government receiving bribes to reopen markets

Murtaza Wahab says stern action will be taken against people involved in maligning Sindh government. — Screengrab via The News

KARACHI: Sindh Government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab on Saturday shot down allegations claiming that the province was soliciting bribes to allow resumption of trade activities.

Wahab, in a video message, said that such allegations are an attempt to malign provincial authorities and that stern action will be taken against the people involved in the "propaganda".



"Allegations against the Sindh government for soliciting bribes from traders are baseless and are fabricated lies," he said, adding: "Legal action will be taken against those playing their part in spreading this propaganda."

Wahab warned that the province had called on the Federal Investigation Agency and other agencies to probe the matter and take stern action against those spreading fake news during such critical times.

Wahab said that he would contact the FIA ​​and other agencies against the rumor mongers. Moreover, the industrial community itself has denied such tactics. He said that all such elements could ever do was indulge in blame others.

"The Sindh government will not reduce public service with such heinous tactics," he said adding: "The propagandists will fail."

Wahab reminded the people that the province was doing everything in its power to make sure people were not afflicted with hardships during these times and that it had taken safety measures after the first case was reported on February 26.

At this critical juncture, absurd and baseless allegations must be avoided. "If any individual or association has evidence, we assure you of action," he concluded.

'Traders stand with government'

President Karachi Electronic Association, Muhammad Rizwan Irfan, agreed with Wahab, saying that him and his fellow traders condemned the "propaganda" against Cheif Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah and provincial information minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah.

"We deny and condemn the propaganda against the Sindh government that is being associated with me," he said, adding: "The reason behind it is to cause harm to the agreement that was struck between the Sindh government and traders."

"I request the people to not forward messages without verifying them first," he said.

Sindh issues SOPs for business

The Sindh government on Friday had issued Ramadan guidelines for businesses operating in the province, making some allowances to help them resume partial activities.

A meeting with Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was held today to review lockdown timings and finalise SOPs for businesses during the holy month.

According to the details provided, traders will be allowed to open shops from Monday to Thursday from 9-3pm, but for e-commerce and home delivery services only.

It was also decided that grocery shops will continue to follow the lockdown timings, i.e. 8am-5pm.

However, the dairy milk shops have been given permission to operate from 8am-8pm

“There will be complete lockdown after 5pm,” CM Murad Ali Shah said, adding “home delivery of cooked food is allowed from 5-10pm.”

The home department will issue a detailed SOP and a notification for businesses for the holy month, the chief minister said.

Furthermore, the sale of "samosa, pakora, jalaibi, fruit-chat, and such traditional iftar items" which attract a huge crowd cannot be sold in the markets. However, these items may be delivered through home delivery services, for which SOPs have already been issued.

"Any person found violating [the mentioned] instructions shall be liable for action in accordance with law as per section 4 of Sindh Epidemic Disease Control Act 2014," the statement added.