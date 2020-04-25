Kajol opens up on her routine amid the COVID-19 lockdown

Kajol reveals how she spends her days amid lockdown. Photo: Bollywood Actor's Lifestyle

Kajol is one of Bollywood's best and brightest amongst other celebrities, and she is currently obstaining from social interaction in an attempt to do her part in curtailing the spread of COVID-19. During this time in quarantine she has turned to recreational activities to keep herself entertained.

She has recently however also admitted how demanding this quarantine has been on her for she is deeply missing her mother amid all the chaos.

According to Hindustan Times, Kajol stated, “I had learned knitting long back but never got the chance to actually knit something due to busy work schedule. Amidst this lockdown, I got the chance to do something creative and productive. I just finished knitting a dress for Nysa (daughter) and now working on something for Yug(son).”

She also went on to say, “We all must have multiple hobbies so that we are not bored, I am also trying to learn new things during this period. I am trying to take the lockdown in a positive way and utilising it to the best of my capabilities.”

Before signing off, Kajol also admitted that during the course of the lockdown, she has been staying active on social media.

However, Kajol did admit that as a result of this lockdown, she has had to spend over 40 days away from her mother and she is deeply starting to miss her at this point. In remembrance of her last meeting with her mother, before the country went into lockdown, Kajol posted a picture to her Instagram with the caption, “Flashback Friday ...... miss my mom :( . It’s all our 45 day quarantine anniversary .....”