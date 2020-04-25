Prince Harry pens heartbreaking personal letter for late fan’s family

Holly's family got in touch with Prince Harry nearly five years ago at the WellChild awards

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle offered their deepest condolences to the family of their terminally-ill fan, Holly Smallman who died last month.

In an extensive and emotional email penned by the Sussex couple, the two offered their sympathies to the deceased 18-year-old’s family after she breathed her last on March 27.

Holly was said to be "seriously ill from birth with a number of complex conditions including cerebral palsy, epilepsy and chronic lung disease."

It was owing to her health conditions that the family got in touch with the Duke of Sussex nearly five years ago at the WellChild awards where Holly’s sister Ruby was presented with a prize by the royal.

Holly’s mother Hayley, told Daily Mail that the prince had befriended Holly who was, at that time, 13.

"He said, 'I've just met your incredible sister and I thought there was no way I couldn't meet you as well'. He sent everyone else out of the room and just spent time with the two of them, it was such an incredible moment," she said.

In his personally written letter, Harry expressed his admiration for the family, sending them light and love during this difficult period.

"Meghan and I send our deepest and most heartfelt condolences,” he signed the letter.

Hayley said further: "For Prince Harry to find the time to send this email, to know that Holly made that impact on him and that he cares so much, even in all this private turmoil he's going through, just meant the world to us.”