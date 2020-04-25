Hugh Jackman takes a hilarious jab at quarantine life with Ryan Reynolds. Photo:

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have had a rather big spat for a large amount of time however, it appears the two set their differences aside momentarily and instead turned to supporting aid initiatives for COVID-19.

During a recent appearance on the Today Show, Ryan announced a temporary ceasefire between his spat with Hugh Jackman and in a show of good faith, Ryan Renolds also shared an Instagram video featuring both him and Hugh Jackman announcing support for the All In Challenge.

“It is not over. But look, we’re in extraordinary times,” he stated. Apparently, it was Deborra-Lee Furness and Ryan’s wife Blake Lively, who helped them put both their differences aside.

“Deb actually said to me, really, this is a time to rethink all that and maybe it’s time to build a bridge. I wasn’t ready for that, but then Blake reached out. Blake and Deb have been brokering this thing and we came up with participating in the All In Challenge.”

“So we’re gonna do a lemonade stand together. Whoever wins we’re gonna go and do a lem— I mean, that’s how much I really wanna support the frontline workers and make sure people have food and all of that sort of thing.” He also added how difficult it must be for Blake to deal with Ryan every single day due to this lockdown.

“We’ve been reaching out to Blake, we talk to her, ‘cause can you imagine quarantine, stuck in the house with Ryan? It must be brutal for her. So we’re really reaching out."