Hania Aamir stresses on social distancing during Ramadan

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has stressed upon social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic during the holy month of Ramadan.



The Titli actress turned to Instagram and shared her adorable throwback photo donning a traditional attire.

She extended love and greetings to her fans on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan and urged them to maintain social distancing.

Hania wrote, “Allah se kareeb aur insano se door rahiye ga (Maintain distance from human being and get close to Almighty Allah). Ramadan Mubarak.”

Hania is in self-isolation amid the coronavirus lockdown and the actress has been treating her fans with throwback photos and video besides updates on social media platforms.

