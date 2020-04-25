Pakistan to carry out 50,000 tests per day starting next week: NDMA

Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will start conducting 50,000 coronavirus tests per day starting next week, reported Geo News on Saturday.

Speaking to journalists, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal said that a meeting held at the National Command and Operations Center had decided that virus detection kits would be provided to all the concerned departments in the country to enhance testing capacity.

He added that earlier only those people underwent a test that showed symptoms of the virus; however, randomised testing will be done now.

The chairman added that at 800,000 kits were available and efforts were being made to procure more of them.

On April 11, the NDMA had received a medical consignment from China consisting of 59 ventilators, about 936kg of surgical masks, protective suits, safety lenses, thermometers, and 1,720 kg of unstitched cloth for surgical gowns, which were distributed to all provinces accordingly.

Earlier, Beijing had sent medical equipment such as PCR testing kits, mobile X-ray machines, Chinese KN95 masks, disposable medical masks and water-impermeable surgical gowns.

A team of Chinese doctors also arrived in Pakistan on Friday, carrying medical supplies and bringing expertise to help the country fight the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the team was headed by Major General Huang Qingzhen and it arrived on two special aircraft.

"The Chinese doctors who have expertise in treating infectious diseases shall support Pakistan’s efforts in fighting against COVID-19 situation for the coming two months," ISPR said.