Prince William’s subtle dig at 'The Crown', saying he doesn’t watch shows about royalty

Prince William has been making a conscious effort of avoiding the popular docu-series, 'Tiger King'

Tiger King, Netflix’s latest hit that has the world buzzing has proven to be a crowd-favourite.

And while nearly everyone has been raving about the production Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, it seems over at the Kensington Palace, Prince William has been making a conscious effort of avoiding the popular docu-series.

The Duke of Cambridge, 37, made an appearance on comedian Stephan Fry’s fundraiser Big Night In, and spoke about his life in quarantine with wife Kate Middleton and kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

“By the way have you seen anything good on TV? It’s hell without [British soap opera] EastEnders,” the future King of England asked.

“They tell me Tiger King is rather good,” Stephan responded.

In perhaps, what could be read as a snide remark about The Crown, William replied: “I tend to avoid shows about royalty.”

He also spoke about how he is dealing with homeschooling his kids due to the pandemic, saying: “It’s been a nightmare, really.”