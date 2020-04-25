Sara Ali Khan sends ‘virtual hug’ to Varun Dhawan on his birthday

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan has sent a virtual hug to co-star Varun Dhawan and penned down sweet birthday wishes for him.



The Love Aaj Kal actress took to Instagram and shared a photo with Varun saying “Happy Birthday”.

She further wrote, “Waiting to start irritating you again once lockdown ends…. And also waiting for everyone to understand our Sara ka Sara jokes.”

The actress, while tagging Varun Dhawan, sent him a virtual hug on his birthday.

The actor celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in remake of 1995 hit film Coolie No.1