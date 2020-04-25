Vicky Kaushal on defying the lockdown to meet rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal refuted the claims of him meeting Katrina Kaif, telling the public that he hasn’t stepped out

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal has been sparking rumours of late over allegedly defying the governmental lockdown to meet his rumoured ladylove Katrina Kaif.



However, the Raazi actor has now come forth refuting the claims and telling the public that he hasn’t stepped out since the lockdown was imposed and the buzz around him getting pulled up by the cops is ‘baseless.’

"There are baseless rumours suggesting that I broke the lockdown and got pulled up by the cops. I've not stepped out of my house since the lockdown started. I request people not to heed the rumours. @MumbaiPolice" he tweeted.

Earlier, word on the street was that Vicky had defied the lockdown rules to meet his rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif and was also pulled over by the police on the way.

