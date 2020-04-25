Varun Dhawan recalls getting slapped and being called a ‘disgrace’ by his family

The revelation was made by Varun Dhawan during his appearance on Neha Dhupia’s chat show

Bollywood megastar Varun Dhawan has made quite a name for himself in the industry and has driven forward his father David Dhawan’s legacy.

However, there had been a time, when the famous Indian director had acted out like pretty much any desi parent after finding out Varun had been out and about late at night, hanging around with girls older than him at a party.

The revelation was made by the Student of the Year actor during his appearance on Neha Dhupia’s chat show No Filter Neha, a few years ago.

The actor revealed how he had received a tight slap on his face over the irresponsible behavior.

"It had become 2:30 am, my phone had gone off and I hadn't informed anyone that I'm home. After one hour my brother came knocking on the door because the watchman had told my brother I had gone up over there and he was like is Varun there? And then he saw me coming out of the room, I had just come out of the room man because all of us were sitting in that room,” he recalled, as quoted by News Nation.

“And at that age, I definitely wasn't going to get lucky with someone 10 years older than me. I didn't have that game. So I came out, and my brother shut the door and he slapped me like super hard," he added.

His parents had even termed him a disgrace, as he continued: "Rohit slapped me, I understood, I messed up, done. But he started running up the stairs. Now I've run behind him, screaming, 'Bhaiya, stop stop.' He's run-up, rang the bell, my parents are awake!”

“Standing like I don't know what I've done. Like I was at someone's house, I wasn't even under the influence of any alcohol, nothing. I was just sober like you know. What's my fault?"

"My mother was like, 'you're a disgrace to this family,' my dad was like, 'you're this, 'you're that and we're ashamed of you, you're grounded for three months.' And I'm like what have I done, how is it my fault that girls who are ten years older than me, call me to come to a party, which guy wouldn't go?! Which guy? I said if I didn't go also you would have another problem but THIS!"